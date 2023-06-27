Raiders news: Travis Kelce takes a shot, team hopefully on Josh Jacobs arrival
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success against Kansas City in recent years, and Chiefs TE Travis Kelce knows it.
The Las Vegas Raiders have been chasing the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West for years now, and the rival Chiefs have gotten the best of them in nearly every matchup in recent years. In fact, since moving to Las Vegas, the Raiders have lost to the Chiefs at home every time, something that has not been lost on Chiefs star tight end, Travis Kelce.
Speaking with the media ahead of The Match, a golf matchup that will pit Kelce and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Kelce did not miss a chance to take a shot at the Raiders. Kelce had this to say to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.
"'We've never lost in Vegas,'" Kelce said. "Both on the golf course -- as a team, we beat everybody at Justin Timberlake's golf tournament and then, obviously, the Raiders. Haven't lost to the Raiders yet.""- Travis Kelce to Steve Wyche, NFL Network
Kelce is not wrong, and the hope is, the Silver and Black can finally notch a win in front of the home fans inside Allegiant Stadium in 2023.
Raiders hopeful on Josh Jacobs arrival for training camp
The big story surrounding the Raiders offense this offseason has revolved around Josh Jacobs, the team's star running back. Jacobs led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards in 2022, but has yet to sign his franchise tag after the team failed to pick up his fifth-year option last offseason.
To date, Jacobs has not been involved in any offseason activities with the Raiders, something that needs to change as we inch towards training camp.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated that the Raiders were hopeful that Josh Jacobs will be at training camp, even without a long-term deal. Here is what Fowler had to say in regard to the situation:
""I'm told the Raiders are pretty hopeful that he would show up to camp even if they don't get a long-term deal done but they have to negotiate in earnest leading up to that deadline.""- ESPN's Jeremy Fowler
The truth is, with Jimmy Garoppolo coming in to replace Derek Carr as the starting quarterback, and question marks on both offense and defense, the Raiders desperately need Josh Jacobs in the lineup. He proved to be one of the best backs in the game last season, and at only 25-years old, should have a lot of good football left in him.