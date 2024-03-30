Raiders news: Trevon Moehrig has All-Pro potential at safety
The Las Vegas Raiders got strong play from their secondary last season, as Trevon Moehrig took a leap forward in his development.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Trevon Moehrig in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. As a rookie, Moehrig burst onto the scene, playing a key role for the Raiders in Year 1, and establishing himself as one of the best young safeties in the game.
Unfortunately, as was the case with a bunch of players in 2022, Moehrig took a step back, and there were real questions as to whether or not he would be part of the long-term solution in Las Vegas. The Raiders defense struggled in their first season under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, but in 2023, everything began to click.
The Raiders brought in Marcus Epps to the safety room this past offseason, and his arrival worked wonders for Moehrig. Epps took Moehrig under his wing, and in the end, the third-year safety put together his best season as a pro.
Going into 2024, he could be on the brink of stardom.
Raiders will lean on Moehrig in a big way in 2024
Last season, Moehrig tied for the team lead with three interceptions, while finishing the season ranked No. 3 on the team in tackles. He looked much better in coverage, and played with the kind of swagger that could turn him into one of the premier safeties in the NFL going forward.
This was the expectation when the Raiders took him so early back in 2021, and now, he is becoming a cornerstone on a defense that could be one of the best in the game next season.
Las Vegas has issues at cornerback right now, as they are trying to find another starter on the outside to match up with Jack Jones. However, with both Moehrig and Epps coming back in 2024, the starting safety positions are set, and for Moehrig, he could play his way into being an All-Pro in his fourth season in the NFL.