Raiders news: Time to turn the focus to the players actually in training camp
As long as Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is not in camp, expect him to dominate the headlines all summer long.
By Brad Weiss
Another day passes, and another day in which Las Vegas Raiders headlines are dominated by star running back Josh Jacobs. The 2022 NFL rushing leader once again was not at camp on Thursday, and despite him not being out there, plenty of news was made when it comes to his holdout.
There were cryptic messages on Twitter, rumors about what he was offered in terms of a long-term contract, and despite some exciting things actually happening on the field at training camp, all of the attention was placed towards someone who is not even in Las Vegas. Of course, Jacobs is important to the success of the Raiders, but he is not in camp right now, and may not be for some time.
That means the attention should be fixed on what is happening on the field, including Jimmy Garoppolo and Davante Adams looking quite comfortable together. Chandler Jones looks rejuvenated, Hunter Renfrow is burning defensive backs, and overall, you have to think there is a lot more talent on this roster than there was a year ago.
Yes, the Jacobs situation is the biggest storyline, but for now, focus should be on the players getting ready to actually play in 2023.
Raiders star WR high on Jakobi Meyers
Speaking to the media earlier this week, star wide receiver Davante Adams had high praise for new Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
""I mean, he's just a pretty savvy guy to not be super old in the league," Adams said. "I mean, I think this is Year 5 for him, if I'm not mistaken. That's still pretty young in his league to know how to be able to be creative with your routes, but also be on time.""- Davante Adams on Jakobi Meyers
That is strong praise from Adams, who broke the Raiders single-season receiving yards record in his first season in the Silver and Black. Meyers will come in and be the No. 2 option on the outside with Adams as the No. 1, and with a healthy Renfrow dominating early in camp, this is a trio that should cause defensive coordinators fits all season long.