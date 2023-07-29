Raiders news: Tyree Wilson named a NFL.com DROY favorite
The Las Vegas Raiders picked Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall, and he is a favorite to win NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders held the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and utilized the pick on one of the great defensive talents in this year's draft class. Tyree Wilson was considered the No. 2 overall edge rusher my most draft experts, and while that was not the biggest need for the Raiders on Day 1 of the draft, he was too good a prospect to pass up.
While the team waits for him to fully heal from his foot injury, Wilson will not be at camp yet, and is currently on the PUP list. He will eventually return to full strength, and when he does, it will provide the Raiders with a dominant three-man punch coming off the edge this season.
As a rookie, there is much to be expected from him, especially when you are selected in the first ten picks. His first order of business is to get healthy, and once that happens, prepare for him to wreck havoc on the rest of the NFL.
NFL.com recently put out a list of the top 10 candidates for both the NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year honor. While the Raiders were shut out of the OROY list, they did have their first-round selection mentioned as the No. 6 favorite to come home with DROY honors. That is high praise, and hopefully, Wilson can get healthy enough to challenge for that prestigious honor.
Raiders offensive rookie should challenge for OROY honors as well
On the other side of the ball, the Raiders will be replacing Darren Waller with rookie tight end Michael Mayer, who could have a major impact in Year 1. Mayer has the perfect skill set for Josh McDaniels's offense, and new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is going to love what he brings to the table in the passing game.
Last year, the New York Jets had players win both DROY and OROY honors, and while that is not likely to happen in Las Vegas this season, at least the Raiders have some rookies who will be in the conversation in 2023.