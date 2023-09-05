Raiders news: Tyree Wilson to win the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year honor?
The Las Vegas Raiders picked Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and one media figure likes him to win the NFL's DROY.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders open up their season on the road this Sunday, heading to Denver to take on the Broncos. This is a big-time rivalry game for the Silver and Black, who have not lost to the Broncos since the 2019 NFL season.
It has been an offseason of many changes for this roster, as general manager Dave Ziegler continues to put his stamp on the team. All told, the 2023 Raiders are going to look a lot different than the team that won only six games last season, and that is a good thing.
One big addition was defensive end Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech, who the Raiders selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. After sitting out most of the summer rehabbing an injury, Wilson made his NFL debut in the third game of the preseason, and he looked downright dominannt coming off the edge.
Wilson is the first Day 1 pick of the Ziegler Era, and one member of the media feels he could come home with the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award this season.
Raiders Tyree Wilson the 2023 NFL DROY?
Kyle Brandt from Good Morning Football spoke about his choice when it comes to which rookie will take home DROY honors. The 2023 NFL Draft class was loaded with defensive talent, including Will Anderson Jr., a player who plays the same position as Wilson and was picked at No. 3 overall.
Despite the summer Jalen Carter has had for Philadelphia, and what Anderson will mean to the Houston Texans, Brandt like Wilson to take home the NFL's DROY in 2023. The Raiders struggled mightily on defense last season, but added quality talent to all three levels, so maybe Wilson and a few new faces help change the narrative surrounding that group.
Our Daniel Davis spoke of Wilson winning the DROY last week, and now that he is healthy, it is starting to look like he has a real chance to win it.