Raiders news: What we learned after first round of 2024 OTAs
These are the key topics of conversation in the very early phases of the offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. The first round of OTAs is over, and the next round is scheduled for May 28–29.
Let's talk about the players that really stood out, and don't forget that the process is still very early. With his athleticism and explosiveness, second-year tight end Michael Mayer is the first player who appeared to have raised eyebrows the entire time.
Whether it was because of Brock Bowers wearing a Raiders helmet or because Mayer is fully recovered from the turf toe injury that hampered him last season, either way, Mayer has been the most discussed player so far.
Next up was third-year offensive lineman Thayer Munford, who really showed out. As of right now, it appears that Mumford is securing his starting spot at right guard. Maybe, the Raiders' emphasis on the offensive line this offseason or, in a move similar to Michael Mayer's, their decision to use a third-round pick on a player (D.J. Glaze) who shares a lot of Munford's skill set could be the cause of elevated play.
Regardless of the reason, Munford appears to be making a lasting impression thus far, and I'm for it.