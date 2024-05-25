Raiders news: What we learned after first round of 2024 OTAs
Get excited about Raiders rookie Dylan Laube
Now for a player who will be a pleasant surprise: rookie running back Dylan Laube, a sixth-round selection. Laube, along with tight end Michael Mayer, was responsible for the majority of the practice's highlight plays. There was even made a reference to Christian McCaffrey (maybe just because Laube is a white RB and was wearing 23)—but even still, how amazing would that be?
Remember, that this is a semi-light practice session in the spring, so let's keep things in perspective.
Nevertheless, it's encouraging to hear the rookie step up, produce, and draw comparisons to the best running back in the league.
Raiders Tyree Wilson turning a corner
More good news for Raider Nation, DE Tyree Wilson appeared to have done nothing but devour protein and barbells since the start of the offseason. Wilson drew some attention arriving at OTAs, another player who was hindered by an injury during the previous season appears to be fully recovered and is committed to his role on the defense.
The defensive coordinator Patrick Graham also discussed Wilson's potential role this season; at the moment, it appears that Wilson will play both defensive tackle and edge. Another versatile player on the Raiders, and if Tyree Wilson takes the next step this season and lives up to his high draft stock expectations, this defense will make Jim Harbaugh consider returning to Michigan.