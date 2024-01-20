Raiders news: Who benefits most from the Antonio Pierce's hiring?
The Las Vegas Raiders gave Antonio Pierce the full-time head coaching gig on Friday, and here is who benefits most from that.
By Brad Weiss
Josh Jacobs benefits from Pierce being named head coach
In 2022, Josh Jacobs was the best running back in football, leading the league in rushing yards en route to his first All-Pro season. Jacobs was able to accomplish all of this despite the Raiders struggles on the offensive side of the ball, as well as a bad relationship between Josh McDaniels and Derek Carr.
That next offseason, the Raiders did what they could to try and come to terms on a new deal with Jacobs, but the two sides could not come to an agreement. Instead, Jacobs sat out nearly the entire summer, and while he did return in August, he was not able to replicate the kind of success he had in 2022.
Fast forward to this offseason and the story behind Jacobs is much different. Jacobs was not able to have the same kind of success he had in 2022 this past season, and after missing the last four games due to injury, and the emergence of Zamir White, there is skepticism as to whether or not the Raiders will offer him a long term deal.
However, Pierce stated that Jacobs is the guy the offense runs through, and in a league where you need a strong run game, his returning should be music to the running back's ears. Jacobs will likely get a good offer from Pierce and the Raiders front office, and his returning is a much more likely scenario than it was a few weeks ago.