Raiders news: Who benefits most from the Antonio Pierce's hiring?
The Las Vegas Raiders gave Antonio Pierce the full-time head coaching gig on Friday, and here is who benefits most from that.
By Brad Weiss
The Raiders fans aka Raider Nation
Make no mistake about it, the hiring of Pierce is going to impact the Raiders fans in a very big way. Before Pierce was hired as head coach, there were rumblings that some star players could be on their way out if Davis decided to go another route, including star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.
With Pierce now firmly in place as the team's head coach, there is no doubt that No. 98 will be in the Silver and Black for a long time, as well as star wide receiver Davante Adams. Both superstar players have pledged their support for Pierce in the weeks since the season ended, and both got their wish on Friday.
The hiring of Pierce is going to not only keep the Raiders key players in Las Vegas, but guys are going to want to come and play for him. There was support from players even outside of the Raiders organization for Pierce, and with the way he supports his guys, and what he brings to the locker room, I could see many free agents eyeing joining the Raiders this offseason.
In the end, this is going to bring a better product to the desert, and hopefully turn Allegiant Stadium into a place where Raider Nation outweighs the opponent's fans looking to make a vacation out of the game. Allegiant Stadium is a first-class building that deserves a winner playing inside of it, and the signing of Pierce could set Raider Nation up for long-term success.