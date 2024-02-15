Raiders NFL Draft: 9 2024 NFL Combine invitees, including a QB, to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do before the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are 9 combine invitees to keep an eye on.
By Nick Popio
The most important workouts of these young men's lives will begin in earnest at the 2024 NFL Combine, and the Las Vegas Raiders staff will be all over it. All of them should have already begun training for this moment if they wish to continue their football careers.
The following is just a short list of eligible draftees who can enhance their stock with a strong performance in Indy at the end of this month. All nine have been invited to the combine.
Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo
PFF's number one ranked cornerback in 2023 out of 852 available players. Statistically speaking his 2022 was better. The All-American is Toledo's all-time leader in pass breakups.
He never really played against better competition, but in 2021 he had five tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in a loss to Notre Dame.
Trey Benson RB Florida State
Built a little like and plays like fellow alum Dalvin Cook, who had 14 touchdowns in 2023. Benson never eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season. His best performance receiving-wise was in a win over Wake Forest for 100 yards on four grabs and a touchdown.
Bleacher report compares him to Todd Gurley.