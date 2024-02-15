Raiders NFL Draft: 9 2024 NFL Combine invitees, including a QB, to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do before the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are 9 combine invitees to keep an eye on.
By Nick Popio
Isaiah Williams WR Illinois
An undersized receiver who had 82 catches in 2022 and 2023. He's a slot wideout who was a former quarterback. His switch to receiver couldn't have gone any better. He chose to play at Illinois instead of Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Clemson, LSU and others.
He should run in the 4.4 or 4.5 range.
Payton Wilson LB N.C. State
A linebacker who doesn't miss many tackles and is 6'4'' tall. He possesses really quick closing speed and is a stat sheet stuffer. Wilson is the 2023 Butkus award winner and if you watch his tape you can easily see why. Wilson had double-digit tackles in all but three outings last year.
He plays relentlessly and would be a instant fan favorite in the silver and black.