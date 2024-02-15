Raiders NFL Draft: 9 2024 NFL Combine invitees, including a QB, to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do before the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are 9 combine invitees to keep an eye on.
By Nick Popio
Sedrick Van Pran C Georgia
Zero sacks allowed in the last two seasons for Van Pran. If the Raiders can't get their hands on Jackson Powers-Johnson, assuming Andre James is not resigned, then Van Pran is a fine consolation prize.
He went hand-in-hand with Phil Steele as one of his top two centers coming into 2023, along with Zach Frazier from West Virginia.
Sam Hartman QB Notre Dame
CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Ryan Wilson and ex-Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman compare Hartman to Aidan O'Connell. They say he has the same touch, but Hartman is a tad more mobile. Hartman has also played a lot in college and hit his ceiling in 2021 and 2022 at Wake Forest.
He probably suits well as a backup.