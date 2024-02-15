Raiders NFL Draft: 9 2024 NFL Combine invitees, including a QB, to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of work to do before the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are 9 combine invitees to keep an eye on.
By Nick Popio
Tyler Nubin S Minnesota
Very good size for a safety at 6'2''. Can solidify his first-round status with a fast 40-yard dash at the combine. Some view him as second to none in this safety class. He set a Minnesota record with 13 interceptions in his Gopher career. Nubin was a four-year rock-steady performer who increased his numbers every year.
Cooper Beebe G Kansas State
One of the best prospects at his position was a consensus All-American. 48 career starts as a Wildcat, including 13 at left tackle in 2023 as proclaimed by kstatesports.com. Beebe was overlooked when he got recruited by colleges, only three schools offered him.
The Raiders may have a need for two new guards on the line if they move Dylan Parham to center.
Maason Smith DT LSU
A once five-star recruit who doesn't look like a 300-pound plus tackle. He can line up on the end to add to his versatility. He missed pretty much all of 2022 with an injury to his knee, had he played he would be thought of as a higher-ranked prospect coming out. Smith was suspended for the 2023 season opener for an improper benefit.