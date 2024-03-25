Raiders NFL Draft: 3 most realistic options at QB for Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to add a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are the most realistic options at the position group.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders addressed the quarterback position already this offseason, bringing in Gardner Minshew in free agency to battle it out with Aidan O'Connell this summer for the starting job. However, with the 2024 NFL Draft class loaded with quarterback talent, the Silver and Black certainly are not done adding to the quarterback room.
Looking around at the top prospects at the position available this year, and where the Raiders pick on Days 1 and 2, some of the top names may be out of reach. However, they can still add a player of value at the position across the three-day event, and these guys are the most realistic options for the Silver and Black to add.
Here, we look at the three most realistic quarterbacks that could be selected by the Raiders this April.
3. Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
The MVP of the Senior Bowl is the first name on our list, and Las Vegas could have the potential to select him on Day 3. Rattler began his collegiate career at Oklahoma, bursting onto the scene as a possible No. 1 overall pick early on.
However, he eventually left the Sooners for South Carolina, and while he is not as high a prospect as he once was, many believe he will be a Round 4 pick this April. Rattler is an interesting players, and as the team's No. 3 quarterback in 2024, could benefit from a quarterback room that already has proven players to learn from, including another former fourth-round selection in Aidan O'Connell.
2. Bo Nix, Oregon
Bo Nix has been mocked everywhere from the top-10, to Day 2, so he is going to be a prospect that people keep tabs on during the early going of the 2024 NFL Draft. Nix is coming off a fantastic season with the Oregon Ducks, and some believe he could land with the Denver Broncos with the No. 12 overall pick.
If the Raiders like him, they could reach for him at pick No. 13 overall, but based on needs and draft slots, Las Vegas could also get a shot at him at No. 44 overall in the second round. This is all going to be based on what teams fall in love with him during the draft process, but if he does slide out of the first round, Las Vegas may want to trade up on Day 2 to get him.
1. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
The most logical player that the Raiders should be able to draft is Michael Penix Jr. from Washington. Penix has been mocked to the Raiders for some time now, and many believe he is the favorite to be the team's selection with the No. 44 overall pick on Day 2.
However, as is the case with quarterbacks, teams seem to reach at the position, and if healthy, Penix could slide up into the backend of the first round. He is someone who the scouts are mixed on, as some feel he is a Day 1 prospect, and others feel he could fall, but if the Raiders can get him on Day 2, and Nix is off the board, Telesco may be wise to do so.