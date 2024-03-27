Raiders NFL Draft: 3 trades to get Las Vegas into the top-4 picks
If the Las Vegas Raiders hope to trade into the top-4 for a chance to get one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class, here are 3 trade possibilities.
By Brad Weiss
As we move closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, all eyes are on what the Las Vegas Raiders plan to do at the quarterback position. They have already revamped the position group, releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, while adding Gardner Minshew, but more work is going to be done this April.
Looking ahead to the 2024 NFL Draft class, four names have emerged as the top of the line when it comes to the quarterback position. While Caleb Williams is a given to land with the Chicago Bears with pick No. 1 overall, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and JJ McCarthy continue to be mocked as top-10 picks.
For the Raiders, trading into the top-4 of the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be tough, but rumors are swirling that the Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders are open to taking calls. They have quarterback questions of their own, but it will be interesting to see if Tom Telesco can somehow move up from the No. 13 overall position on Day 1.
Using the trade option at NFL Mock Draft Simulator, we landed three trades to help the Raiders move into the top-4 of the 2024 NFL Draft.