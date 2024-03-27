Raiders NFL Draft: 3 trades to get Las Vegas into the top-4 picks
If the Las Vegas Raiders hope to trade into the top-4 for a chance to get one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class, here are 3 trade possibilities.
By Brad Weiss
In our first trade, the Raiders move a ton of elite draft capital in both 2024 and 2025 to move up to the No. 2 overall spot. Washington has a capable young quarterback on the roster in Sam Howell, so if the team likes what he could become, they could net some incredible draft assets by trading away pick No. 2.
With this trade, the Raiders move not only their first two picks this year, but also their first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That would be a significant move by Tom Telesco, but if Antonio Pierce can get his guy in Jayden Daniels, you have to think he is going to be in his ear to do whatever he can to go get him.
The Raiders have two capable quarterbacks of their own right now in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, so they may just let the two of them battle it out this summer. However, if the Commanders are going to take the call, this would be a lot of draft capital to continue to build their roster under their new ownership.