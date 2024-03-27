Raiders NFL Draft: 3 trades to get Las Vegas into the top-4 picks
If the Las Vegas Raiders hope to trade into the top-4 for a chance to get one of the best quarterbacks in this year's draft class, here are 3 trade possibilities.
By Brad Weiss
In our final trade, we turn our attention back to the Washington Commanders, as the thrill of drafting Jayden Daniels may be too much for Pierce and Telesco to pass up. In this trade, the Raiders hold on to their No. 44 overall pick, and instead, send the No. 77 overall pick and get the No. 100 pick this year as well.
This trade would enable the Raiders to still hold three picks in the first 100 selections this year, but it would also strip them of their 2025 first and second round selections. That may be too much to trade away for Telesco, but the Raiders could get desperate, and with the way Pierce feels about Daniels, a blockbuster trade could be in the works.
We won't know what the Raiders plan to do until possibly draft night, and a world where the No. 2 overall pick is moved would send shockwaves across the NFL. The Raiders have two guys at the quarterback position who could lead the way in 2024 and beyond, but a brand new general manager and full-time head coach may want to bring in their guy and build around him moving forward.