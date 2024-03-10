Raiders NFL Draft: Complete order, biggest needs, and more
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and here is a primer for what is going on for the Las Vegas Raiders as of early-March.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and the stove is on fire with all kind of stories surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas changed their front office this offseason, adding Tom Telesco from the Chargers, and he will team with Champ Kelly and Antonio Pierce to try and bring in some solid talent this April.
Much of the talk surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders has revolved around the quarterback position, as they appear to be in line to try and trade up for one of the better signal-callers in this draft class. The main quarterback in everybody's eyes when it comes to Raider Nation is Jayden Daniels, who has a relationship with Pierce, and could be the playmaking quarterback this franchise has been missing.
But the Raiders have far more needs than just at quarterback, as they will try to add to a defense that took a big step forward last season. In addition, 60 percent of the offensive line from last season is hitting free agency, and we still do not know what the team plans to do with star running back Josh Jacobs.
After all the compensatory picks were given out, the final draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and it includes nine selections.