Raiders NFL Draft: Complete order, biggest needs, and more
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and here is a primer for what is going on for the Las Vegas Raiders as of early-March.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1, Pick No. 13
Round 2, Pick No. 44
Round 3, Pick No. 77
Round 4, Pick No. 111
Round 5, Pick No. 147
Round 6, Pick No. 207
Round 7, Picks No. 223, 227, and 229
As you can see, the action kick off at No. 13 overall, although the Raiders could trade up or down in the first round when all is said and done. Telesco has a reputation of being aggressive early on in the NFL Draft, and hopefully he can push the right buttons this April, especially on Day 1.
The first round has been joke for the Raiders in recent years, as a large amount of first-round picks have not amounted to much at the NFL level. The goal for Telesco will be to trade up for a quarterback if there is someone they really like, but to not reach on a prospect, as has been the case in recent memory.
As it stands, Las Vegas will pick in all seven rounds this April, with three picks coming in the final round on Day 3.