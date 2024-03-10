Raiders NFL Draft: Complete order, biggest needs, and more
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and here is a primer for what is going on for the Las Vegas Raiders as of early-March.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders biggest 2024 Draft needs
As is the case most years, the Las Vegas Raiders have a large amount of holes they will try and fix during the 2024 NFL Draft. The biggest need is at quarterback, and if you do not believe Aidan O'Connell should be the starter in 2024, you will have all eyes on this position group heading into April.
There are some solid free agents available at the position this offseason as well, so free agency could change the landscape at the position for the Raiders before the draft even kicks off. However, if it is O'Connell and nobody else at the position going into April, it will give a clear indication of what changes may be coming at the most important position in sports.
On offense, quarterback is not the only need, as the offensive line should see major changes, and if Josh Jacobs does not return, running back will be in play as well.
On defense, all three levels could use depth and possible starters, specifically at cornerback and defensive tackle. We saw some young defensive talent step up in a big way this past season, and with Patrick Graham back at defensive coordinator, I would expect that group to take another leap forward in 2024.