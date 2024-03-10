Raiders NFL Draft: Complete order, biggest needs, and more
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two months away, and here is a primer for what is going on for the Las Vegas Raiders as of early-March.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Draft storylines
The storylines are numerous for the Raiders this draft cycle, but none bigger than seeing what Tom Telesco does with his first pick as the general manager of the franchise. Telesco is a seasoned general manager with more than a decade of experience in the role, so unlike the last few regimes, this will not be his first-ever Day 1 pick.
The second-biggest storyline is the quarterback position, as there could be six signal-callers who hear their name called in the first round this April. Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Daniels are the top-3 names, but JJ McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix have all been mocked in the first round at some point this offseason.
Finally, will the Raiders decide to add to the defense in the first round, as cornerback and defensive tackle are a massive need this offseason. We will know more about team needs once free agency kicks off, but one thing is for certain, this is one of the most important Raiders draft seasons in recent memory.