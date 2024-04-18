Raiders NFL Draft: Finding a long-term solution at right tackle
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a starting right tackle, and the hope is that player can be here for the long haul.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders made a sneaky strong signing this past week, bringing in former Pro Bowl interior offensive lineman, Cody Whitehair. Whitehair has familiarity with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, so the move may have been for a starter, as the team needed someone to come in and play right guard.
Next to Whitehair, if he wins the starting job, will likely be a rookie, as the Raiders are poised to select an offensive tackle early in the 2024 NFL Draft. There have been plenty of mock drafts we have seen over the past few weeks that have the Raiders going with an OT as high as No. 13 overall, and the names vary, from Taliese Fuaga, Olu Fashanu, and even Joe Alt.
The starting right tackle spot became available with the departure of Jermaine Eluemunor, who held down the position across the last two seasons. Eluemunor left the Raiders for the New York Giants this offseason, and while Thayer Munford Jr. could step in and start in Year 3 in the league, the more likely scenario is a rookie manning that position in 2024.
Raiders should be eyeing a long-term solution at RT
Luckily for the Raiders, in a year where offensive tackle is a significant position of need, the draft class is loaded with first-round talent. If Las Vegas does decide to pick an offensive tackle at No. 13, or even No. 44, they could be getting someone they could pair with Kolton Miller for the foreseeable future.
Looking at some recent mock drafts, Bleacher Report put out a piece comparing multiple sports media sites, and offensive tackle in the first round was a popular pick. In fact, in two of the four mocks they looked at, Alabama's JC Latham was the pick for the Silver and Black.
Miller is one of the best offensive tackles in the league, and was a rare first-round pick the Raiders made that actually panned out. If Tom Telesco can bring in a player of his caliber in this draft cycle, the Raiders will have bookend offensive tackles for the first time in a long time.