Raiders NFL Draft: How high can Las Vegas go if they trade up on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be interested in trading up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but how high can they really go?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped the quarterback room once again this offseason, releasing Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer, while adding Gardner Minshew in free agency. However, more work needs to be done at the group, and Las Vegas appears in prime position to bring in a rookie quarterback via th 2024 NFL Draft at the end of April.
However, while they could land a signal-caller at pick No. 13, some believe that would be a reach pick. The elite quarterbacks in this year's draft class are going to fly off the board early on, and the Raiders may not be able to go up and get one of them unless general manager Tom Telesco can make a stunning trade.
To get a player like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and now even JJ McCarthy, the Raiders will have to find someway to get into the top-10, possibly even the top-6. Looking at their draft capital, the top-6 could be out of the question, but where would the actual ceiling be in terms of them trading up?
Raiders landing No. 8 overall could be the ceiling
Looking at the draft order, and those teams that need a quarterback, Picks No. 1, 2, 3, 6, and 7 are all prime teams that could pick a signal-caller on Day 1. The Chicago Bears are definitely going with a quarterback first overall, and both Washington and New England, teams that pick No. 2 and 3, have a gaping hole at the position as well.
In the top-10 picks, only the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, possibly the Arizona Cardinals, and the second Bears pick at No. 9 are likely to be selections from other position groups. In a best-case scenario, Las Vegas could trade up to No. 8, especially with Atlanta signing Kirk Cousins this offseason, but that is a five-spot jump that will take a lot of work to do.
Of course, there have been recent reports that both the Washington Commanders (No. 2 overall), and the Arizona Cardinals (No. 4 overall), are willing to field calls for their prime draft position. If Tom Telesco can somehow get the Raiders there, it would likely strip them of premium draft capital for the next few years, but if they really like one of these elite quarterbacks, they may have to go up and get him.