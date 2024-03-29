Raiders NFL Draft: Would Michael Penix Jr. be a steal with pick No. 44?
The Las Vegas Raiders may not be able to move up on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, so a quarterback may be the play in the second round.
By Brad Weiss
As we inch closer to April, the Las Vegas Raiders continue to figure out how they plan to build out their roster for the 2024 NFL season. The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away, so most of the talk surrounding the Silver and Black will turn to that as they hold the No. 13 overall pick in the first round.
That pick could be a quarterback, but it will depend on whether or not they stay at No. 13, or try to move up on Day 1. There are some elite quarterbacks in this draft class, including Jayden Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who would help transcend the Raiders quarterback position for the next ten-plus seasons.
However, if the Raiders fail to move up on Day 1, the focus should switch to either filling the void at offensive tackle or cornerback. All hope would not be lost in terms of bringing in a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft if the Raiders do not take one in the first round, and one prospect is rising after an impressive Pro Day.
Would Michael Penix Jr. to the Raiders be a steal on Day 2?
Michael Penix Jr. has some injury concerns surrounding him going into the draft, but if his Pro Day is any indication, he looks more than healthy. He ran an incredible 40-yard dash, had an outstanding standing broad jump, and with the way he can flip his wrist and let the ball fly down the field, he has the potential to be an excellent quarterback at the next level.
With some mock drafts placing him on Day 1 now, if the Raiders were able to somehow get him on Day 2, would it be considered a steal?
The NFL Draft is not a perfect science, and we have seen players go very high at the quarterback position, see Zach Wilson, and never pan out at the NFL level. We have also seen players go on Day 2 and 3 and become stars, so a player with the skill set of Penix could be considered a steal at pick No. 44 if he can stay healthy going forward.
Penix Jr. would be an excellent addition if the Raiders do not move up on Day 1, and now that he is healthy, he could round into one of the best quarterbacks in this class when all is said and done.