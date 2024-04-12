Raiders NFL Draft: Is an OT the best fit for Las Vegas on Day 2
Pro Football Focus laid out the best fits for all 32 teams on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and an offensive tackle was named for the Las Vegas Raiders.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 NFL Draft with some glaring needs on both sides of the ball, as the moves have dried up since early in the free agency period. As we inch closer to the draft, most of the noise surrounding the Raiders is focused on the quarterback position, but the early rounds could bring players to help out in other areas.
Many feel that cornerback will be the selection with pick No. 13 if the Raiders do not move up or down on Day 1, and they certainly need help there. Jack Jones will be back in the starting lineup, as will Nate Hobbs, but outside of those two players, the Raiders need more talent and especially another starter.
If the Raiders go cornerback on Day 1, it is anybody's guess as to what they will do early on Day 2, where they hold the No. 44 pick overall. Over at Pro Football Focus, they named the best Day 2 fit for each NFL team in this year's draft, and an offensive tackle was named for the Raiders.
BYU OT named best fit for the Raiders on Day 2
For the Silver and Black, bringing in a potential starting right tackle has to be one of their key priorities heading into the NFL Draft. The player that PFF laid out as the best pick for the Raiders in their piece was Kingsley Suamataia, a dominant offensive tackle from BYU who could certainly slide in and start as a rookie opposite Kolton Miller.
Jermaine Eluemunor left the Raiders via free agency this offseason after spending two seasons as a starter, and it is in Las Vegas where he became a sought-after free agent. If the Raiders hope to do anything of significance on offense this season, especially with Josh Jacobs leaving via free agency as well, they have to add two more starting-caliber offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft, and Suamataia certainly can help them figure out the right tackle spot.