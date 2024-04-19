Raiders NFL Draft: Ranking the top-5 prospects for Las Vegas
As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, let us take a look at the top-5 prospects for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The 2024 NFL Draft is now officially less than one week away, which should bring excitement to fans of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, in my opinion, only need a few more pieces in this draft to become a legitimate playoff contender in 2024.
The draft this year is filled with all kinds of talent at all kinds of different positions. With that said, let’s take a look at my top five prospects for the Raiders in Round 1. I believe if they draft any of these five players, they can’t go wrong and will continue heading in the right direction.
Arnold would not only be a great fit for the Raiders defensive scheme, but he’s no doubt one of the fastest and most disruptive cornerbacks in this draft class. I believe the Raiders could land Arnold at pick 13, and it’s rumored that head coach Antonio Pierce is a huge fan of him.
We all know Pierce loves defense, and last year, Arnold was tied for sixth in the FBS with 5 INTs, tied for fifth with 17 passes defended (12 Pass breakups), and started all 14 games.