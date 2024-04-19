Raiders NFL Draft: Ranking the top-5 prospects for Las Vegas
As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, let us take a look at the top-5 prospects for the Las Vegas Raiders.
I’m not sure if the Raiders could snag Murphy at 13, it’s possible, but they would maybe have to trade up a few spots. However, it would definitely be worth it. After signing DT Christian Wilkins in free agency, this would completely solidify the defensive line.
Make no mistake about it though, he’s not much of a run-stuffer like most defensive tackles. Murphy is quick and powerful, loves getting to and disrupting the quarterback. He also plays with a motor similar to current Raiders star DE Maxx Crosby. He would be a great option alongside Crosby and Wilkins.
Fuaga will be ready to start day one, and he’s very versatile. The Raiders should be able to get him at pick 13 without trading up. Not only can he play tackle, but he can also play guard if needed. He brings a powerful mindset, length, high IQ, quick feet and elite strength. He’s the ultimate package if you need a tackle or guard in this draft.