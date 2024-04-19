Raiders NFL Draft: Ranking the top-5 prospects for Las Vegas
As we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, let us take a look at the top-5 prospects for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jayden Daniels by far has the most elite rushing ability and fundamentals in this entire draft class and maybe has the best mobility skills since current Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. His arm talent is also very solid, however his versatility as a rusher and able to escape pressure is what really stresses out an opposing defense.
Jayden Daniels is kind of a pipe dream though, a somewhat long shot for the Raiders. They would have to trade up a lot, likely to the top two to three pick overall from 13, which might not be feasible. Jumping up ten or more spots would be a challenge, however, if they have the chance to do so, it would absolutely be worth it.
Daniels also has close connections from the past with current Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce and current Raiders cornerback Jack Jones, and would be a perfect fit leading the silver and black back to greatness.
Conclusion
Any of these picks would be great. But in my opinion, they need to do whatever it takes to snag LSU QB Jayden Daniels. And if that’s not feasible, either snag QB Michael Penix at 13 OR draft Tackle/Guard Taliese Fuaga at 13, then trade back into the top 17-20 range to draft Penix Jr.
If they do that, they can get their franchise quarterback while also solidifying their offensive line. Then they can focus on mainly defense the rest of the way to solidify that side of the ball as well and become true contenders in 2024 and beyond.