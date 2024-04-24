Raiders NFL Draft: Staying at No. 13 now the likely scenario
After all the talk of the Las Vegas Raiders trading up on Day 1, it looks like the most likely scenario is them staying at No. 13 overall.
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL Draft is slated to kick off on Thursday, and it will certainly be a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Silver and Black go into this draft season with a roster that is strong in multiple position groups, and depending on who you ask, the priority in the first round is either a quarterback, offensive tackle, or cornerback.
When it comes to the quarterback position, we could see as many as four players picked in the top-5 selections, led by presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. With the Chicago Bears holding the first pick, and likely to go with Williams, Las Vegas had their eyes set on LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels, who has a long history with head coach Antonio Pierce.
On Tuesday, it was reported that the Raiders tried to trade up with the Washington Commanders for the No. 2 overall pick. However, as we inch closer to Thursday's first round, the most likely scenario is staying at No. 13, and filling some major holes on the roster.
Raiders looking to fill major voids on Day 1
Jayden Daniels seems like a real longshot for the Silver and Black, which means they could decide to tackle this position group on Day 2. If the top quarterbacks are off the board, I would expect Tom Telesco to stay put at No. 13, possibly bringing in a starting right tackle, or starting outside cornerback to team with Jack Jones.
For the Raiders, the list of significant needs is not as long as it has been in recent years, and Telesco is a veteran general manager who should be able to bring in some Day 1 starters during the NFL Draft. There is still the possibility that there could be some fireworks early on in the first round, but as we creep closer to the Raiders making the first selection of the Telesco Era, the focus is likely on offensive tackle or cornerback.