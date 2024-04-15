Raiders NFL Draft: Would these be the ideal picks in Rounds 1 and 2?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 and No. 44 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one expert has this as the ideal scenario.
By Brad Weiss
We are ten days away from the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is still anybody's guess as to what the Las Vegas Raiders plan to do in the first round. Some feel the Raiders will desperately try to trade up for a top-tier quarterback this April, while others feel it is best to stay put and bolster other positions of need.
Over the past few weeks, we have seen numerous mock drafts presenting different scenarios for the Silver and Black with the hopes this team can start to become a perennial playoff contender. The Raiders have made the playoffs only a handful of times over the last 20-plus seasons, but hopefully things change with Tom Telesco as the general manager.
We saw the Raiders play very well down the stretch of the 2023 season under head coach Antonio Pierce, and he was rewarded with the full-time job this offseason. With those two men calling the shots, the 2024 NFL Draft has the potential to be one of the more exciting we have seen for the Raiders in a long time.
Over at NFL.com, they laid out the ideal top-two picks for each NFL team, and it had the Raiders bypassing on the quarterback position.
Raiders select an OT on Day 1, CB in 2nd Round
Chad Reuter has the Silver and Black taking Taliese Fuaga in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 13 overall pick. In his top-two pick assessment, he does not go into any kind of trade scenarios, but rather what would help the Raiders the most if they stay at picks No. 13 and 44.
In the second round, Las Vegas finally gets some secondary help, adding Missouri star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs will return to the starting lineup in 2024, but a third starting cornerback is needed, and Rakestraw is one of the top players at the position available this year.
Overall, this would be an excellent haul for the Raiders early in the 2024 NFL Draft, bolstering two glaring positions of need.