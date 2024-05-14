Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas adds a star QB in recent 2025 prediction
By Brad Weiss
During the 2024 NFL Draft, many experts predicted that the Las Vegas Raiders would select a quarterback on Day 1. There were rumors swirling that the team would either try and trade up for one of the top arms in the draft, or possibly sit at No. 13, and hope Michael Penix Jr. from the University of Washington would fall to them.
However, all three days of the NFL Draft came and went, and in the end, the Raiders did not add a single quarterback across their eight selections. That means that Las Vegas will go into the summer with a position battle for the spot to be between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, two very capable players at the position.
But what will general manager Tom Telesco do in his second NFL Draft next April in his new role? Over at CBS Sports, Chris Trapasso has the Raiders picking in the top-10, utilizing the selection on a possible long-term solution at the quarterback position.
Raiders select Texas star Quinn Ewers at No. 10 overall
Trapasso has three quarterbacks being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the first being Georgia star Carson Beck to the Carolina Panthers with pick No. 1 overall. That would mean the end of the Bryce Young experiment in Carolina, and later in the top-10, the New York Giants take Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
At pick No. 10, the Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas star Quinn Ewers, who has been excellent as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns, staving off backup Arch Manning. Ewers threw for 3,479 yards last season, connecting on 27 touchdowns against six interceptions, so he definitely has the potential to be a top-10 pick next year.
To finish with a top-10 pick, that means Las Vegas had a down year in Antonio Pierce's first full season as the team's head coach. That could mean also that many changes will be coming to the roster, including a reset at the most important position in all of sports.