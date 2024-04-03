Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas makes a shocking pick at No. 13
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in 2024, and one media outlet has them making a shocking pick with the selection.
By Brad Weiss
We are officially in draft month, and by the end of April, we will see a whole new group of Las Vegas Raiders enter the franchise. The first pick of the Tom Telesco era will be at No. 13 overall, and the needs are long for the Silver and Black.
Looking at their roster, offensive tackle is a glaring need, as is the cornerback spot, where the team is still looking for a starter opposite Jack Jones on the outside. Quarterback is also a position of need, and some feel that the Raiders could actually try and trade up for a signal-caller on Day 1.
However, with so many strong quarterback candidates coming into the NFL this draft cycle, could the Raiders actually stay put where they are and still bring in a potential franchise guy? In a recent mock draft by Ryan Wilson at CBS Sports, the Raiders stay put at No. 13 overall, and make a shocking pick with the selection.
Raiders pick Michael Penix Jr. No. 13 overall
While most mock drafts have the Raiders picking an offensive tackle or cornerback if they stay at No. 13 overall, this recent mock has Michael Penix Jr. as the pick on Day 1. In this mock, quarterbacks fly off the board early on, going No. 1, 2, 3, and 5, and in this scenario, Las Vegas may be panicked to use their first round pick on the position group.
Penix is coming off a strong final season with the Washington Huskies, and has been proving to scouts that he is healthy enough to come in and fight for a starting job right away. Las Vegas already has two capable starters on the roster in Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew II, as well as Anthony Brown Jr., so you have to think the position group is already in better shape than it was a year ago.
Drafting Penix in the first round would certainly cause a divide in Raider Nation, as some feel is more of a Day 2 prospect at this point. However, if healthy, and with the way he produced in college, he could end up being more than a serviceable starting quarterback at the next level.