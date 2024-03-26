Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Recent mock would force Tom Telesco's hand
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, but will they stay there?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but it is unclear whether or not they plan to stay there. Las Vegas has been rumored to be in the market for a quarterback this draft cycle, and depending on who you read, they are looking to possibly trade up for one of the top-3 quarterbacks in the draft class.
However, as is the case every year, you never know what can happen on Day 1 of the NFL Draft, and a recent mock draft had that kind of feel to it. Sure, many teams above the Raiders need help at the quarterback position, but with a number of solid prospects at the position group, teams are going to have much different boards going into the three-day event.
Here, we look at one mock draft that could land an elite quarterback in Las Vegas.
Raiders would be in prime position for elite QB prospect in recent mock
Over at NFL.com, Bucky Brooks put out his third mock draft, and it was interesting to say the least. In his mock, Brooks has Caleb Williams going first overall to Chicago, and Jayden Daniels going No. 2 to Washington, before a surprising pick at No. 3.
With the third pick, New England selected Michigan's JJ McCarthy, a change from the usual three top quarterbacks selected in recent mocks. In this mock, however, Drake Maye from UNC falls on Day 1, all the way to No. 11 overall, a drop that would force Tom Telesco's hand in moving up in the first round.
Sitting at No. 13 overall, the Raiders would be in prime position to move up and get Maye, widely considered a franchise quarterback coming into the league. This would be the kind of move that not only excites Raider Nation, but if Maye pans out, turns Telesco into an absolute legend.