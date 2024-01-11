Raiders NFL Mock Draft roundup: Raiders land their future at QB on Day 2?
As we inch towards the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could go a number of different ways on Day 1, so let's look at some recent mocks.
By Brad Weiss
This weekend, the Las Vegas Raiders will be watching the playoffs from home, something they hope is not the case next year at this time. The truth is, the Raiders roster going into 2024 is as strong as it has ever been, but even though that is the case, the 2024 offseason is a huge one for the Silver and Black.
Once team owner Mark Davis finally gets his general manager and head coach in place, we can really start diving into what the roster is going to look like. Every general manager has their own way of doing business, and that rings true when it comes to free agency, or the 2024 NFL Draft.
For the Raiders to take the next step forward, and actually play in the playoffs next season, the roster does need to be reshaped a bit. Luckily, they have strong draft capital, a lot of cap space, and current contracts on the payroll that they can get rid of to free up even more money as they head into the offseason.
For now, we focus on the 2024 NFL Draft, and here, we take a look around the internet and see what the experts currently think about the Raiders on Day 1.