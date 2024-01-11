Raiders NFL Mock Draft roundup: Raiders land their future at QB on Day 2?
As we inch towards the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could go a number of different ways on Day 1, so let's look at some recent mocks.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders add Clemson CB at pick No. 13
Over at CBSSports.com, Chris Trapasso laid out his recent first-round 2024 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Raiders pairing Jack Jones with Nate Wiggins from Clemson. Wiggins has been the target for the Raiders across a few mock drafts in recent weeks, and coming off a season that saw him be named first-team All-ACC, being selected on Day 1 is certainly a possibility.
Staying with the cornerback on Day 1 theme, Dalton Miller from Pro Football Network also likes the Raiders to target the position group in the first round. However, instead of Nate Wiggins from Clemson, he likes Terrion Arnold from Alabama to be the pick, describing him as an elite man corner who "fluid and explosive."
After the emergence of Jack Jones down the stretch, the Raiders are looking for a few more pieces for their secondary, and both Wiggins and Arnold would be excellent CB2s to go alongside Jones in the starting lineup. Suddenly, Las Vegas is strong on defense, and I believe it is wise to continue to stack that side of the ball this offseason.
FOX Sports has the Raiders going OT in Day 1
Jason McIntyre of FOX Sports posted his recent mock draft on Wednesday, and he had a run on offensive players early on. In fact, the first seven picks came from that side of the ball before Jared Verse was selected at No. 8 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.
For the Silver and Black, McIntyre likes them to go with an offensive tackle, and with guys like Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, and Tallies Fuaga off the board, the Raiders land on Georgia offensive tackle, Amarius Mims. This would be an interesting pick for Las Vegas, and probably not one that would garner too much excitement from the fan base.