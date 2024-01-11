Raiders NFL Mock Draft roundup: Raiders land their future at QB on Day 2?
As we inch towards the 2024 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders could go a number of different ways on Day 1, so let's look at some recent mocks.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders land Bo Nix on Day 2
Luke Easterling always does a good job for Sports Illustrated, and on Thursday, he posted a three-round NFL Mock Draft heading into Wild Card Weekend. Easterling has the New England Patriots trading up to No. 1 overall to select USC star QB Caleb Williams, a trade that would certainly take a huge haul to get done.
Las Vegas stays put at No. 13, and like CBS Sports, Easterling like them to take Nate Wiggins from Clemson. As we inch closer to the draft, and with the Raiders having a need there, you will see them mocked to take a few different cornerbacks, as we have seen this week between Pro Football Network and CBS Sports.
The more intriguing pick comes on Day 2, as the Raiders are able to select Oregon star quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 44 overall selection. Some mock drafts have Nix going as high as No. 15 in the first round, and after an incredible season with the Ducks, you can see why. Nix threw for over 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns against only three interceptions in 2023.
In the third round, Las Vegas goes to the defense once again, bringing in North Carolina State linebacker Payton Wilson. Linebacker is a group that saw major growth from Divine Deablo, as well as Robert Spillane coming in as a free agent and dominating in his first season in the Silver and Black.
Wilson put together a monster of a season for the Wolfpack in 2023, as he was named the ACC's Defensive Player of the year after leading the conference with 138 tackles. Incredibly, he also racked up 17.5 tackles for a loss, won both the Butkus and Bednarik Awards, and proved to be a playmaker, nabbing three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Getting him on Day 2 would certainly be a huge addition to this Raiders defense.