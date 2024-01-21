Raiders NFL Mock Draft roundup: Raiders trending towards an OT on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs to fill at pick No. 13 overall, and it is starting to look like an offensive tackle could be the pick.
By Brad Weiss
As of now, the Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it is anybody's guess as to what they plan to do with the selection. The Raiders have numerous holes to fill along their roster, and with a new regime in place this offseason, it will be interesting to see how they fill out the roster going into camp this year.
Here, we go around the internet to look at some recent mock drafts, and who is trending towards the Raiders.
Raiders get DT help at No. 13
Tankathon updates their mock draft after every NFL game, and going into Sunday's Divisional Round matchups, they have the Raiders taking Jer'Zhan Newton from Illinois at No. 13 overall. Of course, defensive tackle is certainly a position of need going into this offseason, and while the team could bring back Adam Butler or Bilal Nichols, they may revamp the position group in a big way.
Newton is an outstanding prospect who can help the Raiders against the run, and also be a menace from the interior in the pass rush. The Raiders are looking for ways to help take pressure off of Maxx Crosby, and Newton, with his size and strength could be an excellent addition in the middle of the first round.