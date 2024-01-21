Raiders NFL Mock Draft roundup: Raiders trending towards an OT on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs to fill at pick No. 13 overall, and it is starting to look like an offensive tackle could be the pick.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders grab an OT at pick No. 13 overall
Over at NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah's recent mock draft has the Raiders bolstering the offensive line with pick No. 13 overall. In his mock, the pick for the Silver and Black is Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who many consider one of the more NFL-ready offensive tackles in this year's draft class.
Fashanu did not have a great 2023 season per Jeremiah, but there is no doubt that his size and power will play at the next level. He was a projected top-10 pick going into the 2023 college football season, and while he may have struggled for Penn State a bit this year, he will test well and stay a Day 1 pick in 2024.
CBS Sports also likes an OT at No. 13 for the Raiders
Josh Edwards from CBS Sports put out his recent mock draft for 2024, and he has the Raiders picking an offensive tackle as well, though his listed JC Latham from Alabama as the pick. Fashanu ended up getting picked at No. 10 overall by the New York Jets, so he was off the board at this point, making Latham the pick.
Latham was also picked in the first round by the Raiders in Dane Brugler's mock recent mock for The Athletic, so there is some steam picking up for that selection. Of course, the Raiders need help at offensive tackle going into next season, and if they move on from Jermaine Eluemunor, and do not think Thayer Munford Jr. is ready for a starting job, I could see offensive tackle being the pick on Day 1.