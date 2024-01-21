Raiders NFL Mock Draft roundup: Raiders trending towards an OT on Day 1?
The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs to fill at pick No. 13 overall, and it is starting to look like an offensive tackle could be the pick.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders look to bolster the secondary at No. 13
NFL Mocks always does a nice job laying out the first round, and Hunter Haas' recent mock draft has the Raiders going defensive back at No. 13. While Kool-Aid McKinstry is the bigger name in terms of first-round Alabama cornerbacks this year, the Raiders land Terrion Arnold in this mock, who is a bit more physical than McKinstry.
It is clear the Raiders need depth at the cornerback position, and it will be a group they target in both free agency and the NFL this offseason. Arnold is a solid prospect, and quite the playmaker, as he was named first-team All-American after nabbing five interceptions for the Crimson Tide this past season.
3-round mock also has Raiders going CB on Day 1
Curt Popejoy from Draftwire also likes the Raiders to go cornerback at No. 13 overall, but his mock has Nate Wiggins as the pick in the middle of the first round. Wiggins is a name we continue to see pop up in recent mock drafts for the Raiders, and I could see him being a solid complement to Jack Jones at the position.
In the second round, Popejoy has the Raiders grabbing Kiran Amegadjie from Yale with selection No. 44 overall. Amegadjie has been rising up draft boards as of late, and is another guy who could come in and possible start on the right side for the Raiders in 2024 and beyond. Popejoy wraps up the three-round haul for the Raiders with Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
As you can see, it is still early, and it is anybody's guess as to what the Raiders will do with their first round pick this April. Mock Draft season is a fun time to get to know a lot of the top draft picks coming out this year, and we will get a good look at some of them at the Senior Bowl coming up.