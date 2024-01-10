NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
2. Justin Jefferson
Unfortunately, injuries robbed us of a season of Justin Jefferson’s prime. Whether it be his injuries that led to him appearing in just 9 games so far, or injuries to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins which no doubt affected his numbers, it has been a tumultuous season for Jefferson.
Still, Jefferson needed just 118 receiving yards in the final week to go over 1,000 yards once again in 2023, a feat he has accomplished every season of his career. Doing so in just ten games while playing with such luminaries are Joshua Dobbs, Jarren Hall, and Nick Mullens would make it all the more impressive.
When he has been on the field, Jefferson has been his usual, unstoppable self. The acrobatic catches that would make most receivers' Hall of Fame highlight reel seem like another day in the office while he just keeps racking up yards to the tune of nearly 100 yards per game in 2023.
Hopefully, we will be able to see a full season of Jefferson next year because at just 24 years old he is one of the game's brightest stars. If the Vikings elect to move on from Cousins next season, whoever takes his place will be quite happy to throw to hit Jefferson and Jordan Addison in 2024.