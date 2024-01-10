NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
1. Tyreek Hill
Somehow, Tyreek Hill has only gotten better since leaving Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid behind. Traded from Kansas City to Miami last season, Hill has turned an anemic Dolphins passing offense into one of the leagues most explosive offenses.
While every NFL receiver has elite skills, Hills raw speed is perhaps the most game changing ability in the league as there is not a single defensive player who can run with him down the field or catch him in open space.
With a league leading 1,799 receiving yards following the final game against Buffalo, Hill is not only the best receiver in the NFL, but he will almost certainly receive MVP votes. While no receiver has ever won the coveted award, just being a part of the discussion is admirable.
A game shifting talent in the midst of his second consecutive season with over 1,700 receiving yards, Hill is the best receiver in football and there’s not much of an argument for anyone else at this point.