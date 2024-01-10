NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
10. Garrett Wilson
Has any receiver recorded a more hard earned 1,000 yard season in the history of the NFL? With 1,042 yards on 95 receptions, Wilson got his career high in both categories while playing with a quarterback group that will go down in history for all of the wrong reasons.
Whether it be Zach Wilson, Trevor Simiean or Tim Boyle, every time Wilson got a catchable ball it felt like a miracle had taken place. To make it even more frustrating, he was supposed to be catching balls from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers before he tore his Achilles.
Alas, this is still a comprehensively talented wide out who has established himself as a WR1 quite easily. With Rodgers expected back next season, he should post numbers that will vault him up these rankings, especially if the Jets can get him a solid running mate on the outside.
In fact, it could even be Rodgers former teammate Davante Adams if the Las Vegas Raiders elect to make a move regarding their superstar wide receiver.