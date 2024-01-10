NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
9. Amon Ra St. Brown
Maybe the most underrated player in the entire NFL, Amon-Ra St. Brown has done nothing but produce at a high level since being selected in the second round by the Detroit Lions.
This season was no different as he posted career bests in every category with 119 catches for 1,515 yards and ten touchdowns as the leading receiver on an electric Detroit Lions offense.
As reliable as they come, his most dominant stretch of last season came from weeks 6-10 where St. Brown went over 100 yards receiving in each game with 39 catches and a pair of touchdowns in that span.
With offensive coordinator Ben Johnson expected to be a hot commodity on the coaching carousel, the next playcaller in Detroit will get the luxury of one of the game's top wideouts.
While he doesn’t have the elite traits of the other receivers on this list, he just puts up numbers on a winning team every season.