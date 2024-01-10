NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
7. Stefon Diggs
2024 was a tale of two seasons for Stefon Diggs who started the season on a frenzied pace that we’ve come to expect from the former All-Pro wideout. With over 100 yards in five out of the Bill's first six games, it seemed Diggs may be an All-Pro once again.
However, astonishingly, Diggs would not go over 100 yards receiving again the rest of the season and over the last eight weeks only scored one touchdown. Still, he would finish with over 100 receptions for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. A fantastic stat line for a down year.
Perhaps the NFL's most notorious “diva” receiver, Diggs just continues to produce regardless, and with Josh Allen throwing him the ball in Buffalo’s high-flying offense, he should stay productive into his age 30 season.
Despite the rough end to the season for Diggs, if Buffalo chose to make him available in a trade, his value would still be quite high as the NFL knows what he is really capable of as the lead man of a passing offense.