NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
6. Davante Adams
While some may say he’s losing a step, Davante Adams just continued to roll with one of the worst quarterback rooms in the entire league.
After originally coming to Las Vegas to play with his friend from college Derek Carr, he instead caught passes from Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, and Aidan O’Connell at different points this season.
Still, Adams extended his remarkable streak of consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,100 receiving yards to four as he finished with 1,144 with 103 catches after the final frame of the season. His fifth time going over the 1,000-yard mark, this season might be the most impressive due to the quarterbacks he had to endure to make it happen.
Still, one of the game's very best receivers entering his age 31 season, he is expected to have a robust trade market in the off-season if the Raiders elect to move on from him. However, with the likely scenario of a rookie quarterback in Vegas, Adams would be a massive help to any young passer.