NFL Rankings: Raiders Davante Adams still a top-10 wide receiver?
Maybe the most loaded position in the NFL currently, how does the top ten stack up, and were does Raiders star Davante Adams fit in?
By Jason Willis
4. Jamarr Chase
Similar to his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson, Jamarr Chase had a 2023 season that was full of ups and downs but will be remembered for injuries. Most notably, his starting quarterback Joe Burrow played in just ten games.
Furthermore, in the games Burrow did play, he was often injured leading to some unusually off games for one of the NFL’s best connections. Still, the week five match-up against the Cardinals where he has 192 receiving yards and three touchdowns is proof of what Chase is capable of when everything is clicking.
One of the NFL’s best deep threats, Chase is nearly unstoppable at the catch point. With strong hands, supreme athletic ability, and an impeccable ability to track the football, he has already recorded a career-high 96 receptions even without Burrow.
Recently selected to his third Pro Bowl in as many seasons, Chase is easily a top-five receiver in the NFL and, with some better health next season, could easily top this list.