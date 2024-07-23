Raiders' no. 1 challenge for 2024 NFL season is unfortunately a huge problem
If nothing else, this Raiders' offense should have taught everyone that not having a QB is never worth it. Even if there's some huge, over-arching plan in place that doesn't involve getting a QB immediately, it's not worth it. Because then you get six months of the exact same article, written over and over and over and over again.
This time, the call's coming from inside the house. NFL's own website published a long list of every team's biggest problem heading into the 2024 season, and I bet you can guess what they said about the Raiders. Honestly you can stop reading here, you're not missing much.
Turns out the NFL doesn't have high hopes for the Raiders' QB situation
When the Raiders didn’t select a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, it left them with a battle between journeyman Gardner Minshew and second-year pro Aidan O’Connell ... This team has some limitations that put a ceiling on what the offense might be able to achieve, even if the defense should keep the Raiders in most games. But making a playoff run almost certainly involves one of these QBs claiming the job and running with it, exceeding the level of play they each achieved for their respective teams in 2023.
Love it! Truly great stuff. "Making the playoffs almost certainly means one of them has to be good" is the type of next-gen analysis that I go to NFL.com for. And the worst part about this whole thing is how much I agree with them. But I agreed with them back in March too, and here we are talking about the same thing. This is what happens when you don't invest in QB play – you lose games, sure, but you lose something even more valuable: clicks. You lose the enthusiasm of bloggers, and once you've lost the bloggers, it's over.