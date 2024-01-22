Raiders OC hire will go a long way in deciding who the QB will be in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to name an offensive coordinator for next season, but whoever it is, will go a long way in deciding who the quarterback will be.
By Brad Weiss
The first order of business for Las Vegas Raiders team owner Mark Davis was to name Antonio Pierce head coach. Pierce led the Raiders to a 5-4 record down the stretch of the 2023 season, and many fans and players were hoping he would get the job full-time in 2024.
Now, the next order of business is finding a general manager, as the team looks to get that situation sorted out and then go get their coordinators. The hope is that Patrick Graham will be back as defensive coordinator in 2024, and if he cannot land a head coaching job this offseason, Las Vegas should be his likely destination.
Offensive coordinator is another issue, as Bo Hardegree will not return in the role after serving in an interim capacity in 2023. Hardegree had some good moments, and got great coaching experience, but Pierce is going to want to bring in his own guy now that he has the full-time head coaching title.
Once the offensive coordinator is in place, we will get a better idea of what the Raiders plan to do at the quarterback position. As of now, it could be a number of different options, and we will have to wait until the OC is named before we start making any kind of educated guesses.
Raiders need to install OC and pair with a perfect QB
We have seen numerous names pop up over the past few days, including Kliff Kingsbury, Zac Robinson, and Luke Getsy to name a few. All men would bring a different feel to the Raiders offense, and all would hope to have a quarterback that can run their offense, and utilize all of the elite weapons on this Las Vegas roster.
Bringing in Getsy from Chicago could be interesting, and would certainly put Justin Fields in play as a possible trade candidate. Kingsbury worked with Kyler Murray in Arizona, Caleb Williams at USC, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, and Baker Mayfield at Texas Tech, so he is familiar with big-talent, and big personality quarterbacks.
Robinson has gotten to work alongside Matthew Stafford with the Rams in recent seasons, and while he won't be available in free agency, the coach may want a quarterback with a similar skill set. Overall, all men have their strengths and weaknesses, but pairing them with a quarterback that does not fit their style would be like putting a round peg in a square hole.
Hopefully, the Raiders can get this right and the offense can get back on track.