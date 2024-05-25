How the 2023 Raiders offense will benefit Las Vegas in 2024
By Levi Dombro
The 2023 Raiders
To begin, it is important to get some context on what exactly I will be looking at and why it matters. I begin by calculating how many players on the Raiders played in the regular season last year on the offensive side of the ball, and by looking at specific statistics and how those players performed in different categories, it can be determined which group of players (homegrown or acquired) had a larger impact for Las Vegas.
In 2023, the Raiders had a total of 67 players see the field. 31 of these players were seen on the offensive side of the ball and only 14 (45.2%) of them were homegrown, while 17 (54.8%) of them joined the team from elsewhere. Offensive Raiders players who were drafted by the team include guys like Aidan O’Connell, Josh Jacobs, and Kolton Miller, whereas acquired players include the likes of Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Jermaine Eluemunor.
For starters, I chose 19 statistical categories that I felt were most important in determining a team’s success, 10 of which were offensive stats. None of these numbers can be deemed as equal; I understand that touchdowns are not equally important to rushing attempts.
However, these categories be a good indicator of the patterns in our team’s success (and in some cases, lack thereof) at certain position groups.
Roster-wide, of the 67 who played, only 29 (43.3%) were homegrown players whereas 38 (56.7%) were obtained through free agency or trade. However, the statistical analysis found that homegrown players were responsible for more production in 6 of the 10 offensive categories.