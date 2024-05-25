How the 2023 Raiders offense will benefit Las Vegas in 2024
By Levi Dombro
Offensive Line Stats
Quantifying offensive line play is difficult. PFF does their rankings, but I opted to look at Snap Counts in order to value availability as well. 11 different linemen played last year for the Raiders with 6 of them playing over 500 snaps.
Homegrown talent accounted for 61.2% of the offensive line’s play count, meaning that at any given point we had roughly 3 starters who we drafted or signed as an UDFA, while the other 2 were acquired. Dylan Parham, a 2022 Third-Round Pick, led the team playing 1,042 snaps last year, while Greg Van Roten, a free agent signing, followed with 1,025.
Of the other 4 linemen who played over 500 snaps, 3 of them were homegrown. Kolton Miller (704 snaps) was a 1st-Round Pick in 2018, Thayer Munford Jr. (521 snaps) was a Seventh-Round Pick in 2022, and Andre James (964 snaps) signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Jermaine Eluemunor was rock-solid on our line last season as well after joining the Raiders as a free agent in 2021.
Overall, the Raiders’ top 6 linemen from last year comprised 4 homegrown players, and they are the 4 that remain on the roster this year. The team did add Cody Whitehair and Andrus Peat in free agency, but more is hinging on the production of this year’s draft picks Jackson Powers-Johnson and Delmar Glaze.
Powers-Johnson is expected to start in the place of Van Roten, while Munford and Glaze should battle Peat to replace Eluemunor in the full-time RT role. There is a situation where all 5 starters on the offensive line could be homegrown Raiders. While Carmen Bricillo has moved on to the New York Giants, it cannot be overstated how much of an impact he has had on this team’s protectors. Hopefully, James Cregg will continue this momentum.